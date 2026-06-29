Canoe Financial LP Has $163.63 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,208 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 366,970 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.2% of Canoe Financial LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $163,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $180.92 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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