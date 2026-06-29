Canoe Financial LP Lowers Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,284 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.0%

LOW stock opened at $222.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.56. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here