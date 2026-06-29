Canoe Financial LP Purchases 270,798 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,961 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 270,798 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.1% of Canoe Financial LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of CVS Health worth $155,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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