Canoe Financial LP Sells 318,303 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 318,303 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $338.31 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $337.29 and its 200 day moving average is $366.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $575.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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