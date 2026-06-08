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Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 38,605 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cantillon Capital Management increased its Uber stake by 38,605 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing its total holding to 5.14 million shares worth about $420 million. Uber now makes up 2.3% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • Other major institutions also added to Uber, including Vanguard, Capital Research Global Investors, Geode Capital, and Norges Bank, and institutional investors now own 80.24% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.68, while Uber’s latest earnings beat EPS estimates and revenue rose 14.5% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140,663 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $420,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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