Cantillon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,322 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $506,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,346,512 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,677,486,000 after buying an additional 420,841 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,868 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $51,144,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0%

TMO stock opened at $472.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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