Cantillon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,899 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 540,760 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $168,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,133,295 shares of the company's stock worth $2,081,841,000 after acquiring an additional 715,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,695,840 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,843,048 shares of the company's stock worth $923,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,116 shares of the company's stock worth $391,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,665,969 shares of the company's stock worth $278,594,000 after acquiring an additional 98,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

FWONK stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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