Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,677 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $167,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $213.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.26. The company has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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