Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949,488 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Visa worth $683,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 41,798 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,843,623 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,101,547,000 after purchasing an additional 746,917 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,139 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $200,125,000 after purchasing an additional 123,313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $324.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.48.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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