Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Takes $26.05 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Eldorado Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cape Ann Asset Management initiated a new position in Eldorado Gold, buying 758,654 shares valued at about $26.05 million. The stake represents roughly 5.9% of its portfolio and makes EGO its 7th-largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors also increased exposure, and overall 69.58% of Eldorado Gold’s stock is held by hedge funds and other institutions. Notable buyers included Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Geode Capital Management.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-neutral: the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $41.83. Eldorado Gold recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.95 EPS versus the expected $0.69 and revenue above estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 758,654 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $26,045,000. Eldorado Gold makes up about 5.9% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.38% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,370 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

EGO stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is 10.68%.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eldorado Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Eldorado Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eldorado Gold wasn't on the list.

While Eldorado Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines