Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,618 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,231 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL's holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $388.88 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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