Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 5,235 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in CME Group by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in CME Group by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $257.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.56 and a 1-year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $305.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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