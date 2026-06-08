Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $785,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $635.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.00 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $706.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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