Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 892,161 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 441.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,466 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 892,161 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up 3.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Exelixis worth $47,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 81.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,779 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 134.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exelixis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.35.

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Exelixis Stock Up 0.7%

Exelixis stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,745,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 952,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,615,850. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $2,742,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 118,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,810.72. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,170 shares of company stock worth $10,620,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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