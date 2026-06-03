Capital Innovations LLC Acquires New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 612,884 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 218,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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