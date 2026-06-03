Capital Innovations LLC Acquires Shares of 23,622 CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,622 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,779 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,429,000 after purchasing an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,480,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 508,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.83.

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About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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