Capital Innovations LLC Invests $14.45 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,450,000. NRG Energy makes up about 4.1% of Capital Innovations LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $221,671,000 after buying an additional 409,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,442,000 after buying an additional 86,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NRG Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,982 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $155,307,000 after purchasing an additional 309,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.1%

NRG stock opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here