Capital Innovations LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,549 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after purchasing an additional 504,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905,489 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $75,572,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.0%

PEG stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $91.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,332 shares of company stock worth $673,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.19.

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About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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