Capital Innovations LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. Badger Meter accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Innovations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Innovations LLC owned 0.13% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 106,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 82,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

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Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%.The business had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Badger Meter from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMI

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, EVP Robert Wrocklage purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.35 per share, with a total value of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 23,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,853,324.35. This trade represents a 4.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.30 per share, with a total value of $99,785.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 1,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,931.80. This represents a 261.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 6,628 shares of company stock valued at $777,128 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

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