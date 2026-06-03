Capital Innovations LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,806,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,540,000,000 after purchasing an additional 247,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

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