Capital Innovations LLC Takes $19.30 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,391 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,299,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 5.5% of Capital Innovations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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