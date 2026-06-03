Capital Innovations LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000. Entergy makes up about 1.5% of Capital Innovations LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,337,958 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,174,864,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,648,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,365,113,000 after purchasing an additional 472,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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