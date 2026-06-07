Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 112,155 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,958 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 112,155 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 5.4%

NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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