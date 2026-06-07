Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,306 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $128,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after buying an additional 2,402,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $7,922,519,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after buying an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,500,829 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,804,050,000 after purchasing an additional 499,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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