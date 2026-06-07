Capital International Inc. CA Buys 14,444 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $68,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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