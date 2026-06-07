Capital International Inc. CA Buys 193,074 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,868 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 193,074 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CocaCola by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,726,183 shares of the company's stock worth $1,658,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,385 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 16,520 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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