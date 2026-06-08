Capital International Inc. CA Buys 20,111 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0%

TJX stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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