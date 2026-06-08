Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,938 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 53,415 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $215.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Blackstone from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BX opened at $115.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 118.67%.

More Blackstone News

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Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.32. The trade was a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $43,679.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,286.72. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 12,355,303 shares of company stock valued at $264,789,896 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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