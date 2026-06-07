Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $77,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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