Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 136,715 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $57.24 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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