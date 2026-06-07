Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,548 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $67,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,160 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This represents a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,891 shares of company stock worth $88,594,092. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.48.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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