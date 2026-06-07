Capital International Inc. CA Has $118.12 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 41,991 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Tesla were worth $118,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.85 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here