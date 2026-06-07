Capital International Inc. CA Has $157.68 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,904 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,051 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $157,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. President Capital lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $328.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.22.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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