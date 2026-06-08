Capital International Inc. CA Has $19.14 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,056,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SHW opened at $305.21 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $318.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $365.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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