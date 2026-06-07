Capital International Inc. CA Has $36.50 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,993 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 357,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Argus increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.85.

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Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,552,904. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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