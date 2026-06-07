Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $87,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,583,960,000 after purchasing an additional 699,611 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $415.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $450.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $387.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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