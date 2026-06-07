Capital International Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $126,701,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.5%

MRSH opened at $165.37 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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