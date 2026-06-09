Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 20,848 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,935 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in ITT were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,917 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

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ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $190.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.18. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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