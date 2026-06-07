Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 37,223 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,491 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.23% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $174,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,752,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 750,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,515,000 after purchasing an additional 683,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.79.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $280.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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