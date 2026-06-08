Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 48,185 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,378 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 247,724 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 15,333 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $163.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$304.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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