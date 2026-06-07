Capital International Inc. CA Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,812 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $472.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $479.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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