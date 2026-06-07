Capital International Inc. CA Sells 106,094 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,934 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 106,094 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.26% of Ryanair worth $98,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 280.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,057.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth $55,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $275,572.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $394,245.80. This represents a 41.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Thomas Hughes sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $213,203.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,785.62. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397 over the last ninety days.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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