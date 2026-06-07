Capital International Inc. CA Sells 21,892 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,218 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,892 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:C opened at $132.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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