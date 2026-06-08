Capital International Inc. CA Sells 24,867 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,867 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $706.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $485.00 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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