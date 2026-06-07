Capital International Inc. CA Sells 30,655 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,627 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,655 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Chubb were worth $53,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.90.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $326.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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