Capital International Investors Buys 1,155,162 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,162 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Capital International Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 2.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $6,158,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 47,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:UNH opened at $400.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $348.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to Buy and raised its price target to $450 , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Article link

Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to and raised its price target to , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on UNH to $453 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Article link

Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on to and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Article link

UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by to , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Article link

Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that UNH has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Article link

Recent coverage notes that has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles continue to highlight ongoing concerns around rising medical costs, managed-care scrutiny, and the stock’s earlier challenges, which could limit upside if operating trends worsen. Article link

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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