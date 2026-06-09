Capital International Investors Buys 195,043 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,043 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.58% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $247,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,471,436.04. This represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day moving average of $278.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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