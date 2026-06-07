Capital International Investors Buys 3,215,382 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.6% of Capital International Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned 13.26% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $10,088,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,752,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.79.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $280.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.05 and a 200-day moving average of $283.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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