Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.00% of S&P Global worth $1,587,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $425.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $424.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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