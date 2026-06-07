Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 915,514 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital International Investors' holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.91% of Welltower worth $8,805,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE WELL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.60 and a 1 year high of $221.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $200.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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